Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Most opposition parties have decided to oppose EC’s proposal on remote voting machine: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, JMM among others.

Digvijaya Singh, EVMThe meeting came a day before the Election Commission showcases the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties. (Express File Photo)
Most opposition parties have decided to oppose EC's proposal on remote voting machine: Digvijaya Singh
Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission’s proposal on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) as it is sketchy and not concrete, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

He made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, JMM among others.

Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for remote voting machine with things like the definition of migrant labourers not clear.

The meeting came a day before the Election Commission showcases the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties.

The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration on Monday morning.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 18:10 IST
