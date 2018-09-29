‘Most of richest Indians stay in Maharashtra’

Maharashtra was followed by the National Capital Region territory (i.e New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad), which was home to 176 thousand crore-aires. (Representational image) Maharashtra was followed by the National Capital Region territory (i.e New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad), which was home to 176 thousand crore-aires. (Representational image)

Maharashtra is home to the largest number of the richest individuals in India, according to the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018.

The richest individuals here have been defined as those who boast a wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore.

In Maharashtra, there are 271 such individuals spread across five districts — Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune. These 271 individuals reported a combined wealth of Rs 21.14 lakh crore. That is about 42.7 per cent of the all-India total. Overall 831 such individuals exist in India who have a combined wealth of Rs 49.47 lakh crore. Five of the top 10 people in the India rich list stay in Maharashtra, including India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who has assets worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore.

Maharashtra was followed by the National Capital Region territory (i.e New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad), which was home to 176 thousand crore-aires. These individuals have a combined wealth of Rs 7 lakh crore. Karnataka is third in the pecking order, thanks to Bengaluru and Huballi. There are 71 people with wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore with a combined wealth of Rs 3.48 lakh crore, less than Mukesh Ambani’s.

Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodra and Surat) has 60 people with Rs 2.57 lakh crore wealth. Andhra Pradesh (including Telengana — comprising the districts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Kakinada, Rangareddy, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Tirupati) has 55 people with Rs 1.66 lakh crore assets.

Together, the top five states accounted for nearly 73 per cent of wealth by value and 76 per cent by numbers of India’s richest. Maharashtra holds its position, thanks to Mumbai. The city alone had 233 thousand crore-aires with a combined wealth of Rs 18.75 lakh crore. Within the state, Pune followed with 25 such people, who collectively had Rs 1.93 lakh crore in assets.

