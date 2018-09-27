Most in queue unaware of court ruling: At Aadhaar centre near SC, it’s business as usual

Outside UIDAI’s regional service centre at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Outside UIDAI’s regional service centre at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court, located across the road, had ruled a few minutes back that Aadhaar was not needed for availing some services, including banking or school admissions.

But the news hadn’t reached the UIDAI’s regional service centre at Pragati Maidan, where a security guard stood huddled with a group of applicants, many waiting for their turn since 6 am.

“Aadhaar ke bina hota hi kya hai aaj kal, thoda time toh lagega hi (nothing gets done without Aadhaar these days, naturally it takes some time),” a guard, posted at the entrance of one of the two counters, told the group. They nodded in agreement.

Ganga, a beldar, had come from Sri Ram Camp at Moti Bagh to get the address in his Aadhaar card corrected. He was worried that unless it is done, his son Sarvesh (5) will not be given admission in any government school. “Our address was given to a neighbour while his address got printed in our cards. But since we didn’t know one has to collect tokens to stand in the queue; we will have to come again tomorrow…,” Sunita, his wife, said.

They weren’t aware of the SC judgment. Neither was Rizwan (20), who had come to get his name corrected as a private bank was refusing to get his e-KYC done. “Only if I was aware of the court decision. Now, since I have already waited for around four hours, might as well get the job done,” he said.

But not everyone can reach the centre by the crack of dawn. Like many others, 60-year-old Kalu Ram, suffering from a respiratory ailment, was late. So Ram, having managed to get token number 119, chose a quiet corner, laid out a newspaper, and began a nine-hour wait for his appointment.

A resident of Badarpur’s Lal Kuan, Ram said he has not been able to avail the Delhi government’s old-age pension, Rs 2,000 a month, as officials have been rejecting his application on the ground that his fingerprints were not readable in the biometric scanner. This, despite the fact that the AAP government delinked Aadhaar from old-age, disability, and widow pension through a Cabinet decision in July.

“I have made at least eight rounds of the social welfare department office in Jal Vihar. But they insist I should get my fingerprints scanned again. I was not aware of the government decision,” Ram, who used to repair gas ovens for a living before he fell unwell, said. His turn finally came around 4 pm.

Located on the ground floor, the centre, its walls gutkha-stained, does not have basic facilities such as fans and water coolers for those waiting. People, usually waiting hours for their turn, are dependent on two Sulabh-run washrooms nearby.

A guard said around 150-200 tokens are distributed from around 10 am every day. The centre has a separate counter for people who come to enquire about mistakes or corrections. Officials at the centre refused to comment.

Sukhdev Yadav (58), a maintenance staff with a private firm, has been unable to withdraw his provident fund as the company has been seeking his Aadhaar to release it. “I have an Aadhaar but the address is of Bihar. The company wants me to change the address to my current location and only then will they release my PF,” Yadav, a resident of a Madanpur Khadar JJ Colony, said.

Rahul (19), a first-year student of Delhi University, had come to enquire about the process to correct his sister’s name in her Aadhaar. “She studies in a government school in Ghazipur and authorities say they won’t let her take any exam without the correction.”

Ram Milan Maurya, one of the last persons in the queue, shares a unique problem. He stopped using his surname a few years ago and accordingly removed it from his Aadhaar card. “But my children carry surnames. So I want it added back. While waiting, I chanced upon the news of the SC decision… But my case is clearly a little different,” he smiled. He came out at 6 pm and said the staff wanted to see his address proof. “I thought my old Aadhaar card will work as an address proof,” he said.

Meanwhile, the guards are busy arranging metal barricades. The ‘Aadhaar Suvidha Kendra’ is closing for the day.

