Most domestic violence cases in lockdown from Uttarakhand, Haryana: NALSA

A total of 727 domestic violence-related cases were reported to legal services authorities across the country during the lockdown, according to data compiled by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

In an interim report on legal aid provided during the period, the Authority, which has the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice N V Ramana, as Executive Chairman, said the highest number of cases were reported from Uttarakhand (144), followed by Haryana (79), and Delhi (63). Kerala reported 18 cases and one cases was reported from Andhra Pradesh. The UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Puducherry and states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Nagaland reported no cases, the report said.

The report said eight state legal services authorities had not responded to queries for data.

