Most Bihar ministers crorepatis, CM Nitish Kumar’s son richer than him

With assets exceeding Rs 6 crore, Bihar Animal Husbandry Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Water Resources Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, and Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma are richer than their Cabinet colleagues.

The details emerged after 28 Bihar ministers, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, declared their assets as part of the annual practice started in 2011. Nitish declared assets worth over Rs 56 lakh, while his dependent son has assets worth more than Rs 4 crore on count of accumulated value of agricultural land and ancestral houses.

As per the declarations made by the ministers, Nitish has Rs 40,039 in hand cash and bank deposits of a little over Rs 42,000 in three accounts. He owns a 2015-model Ford Ecosport car and a Hyundai Grand car of 2016 model. The Chief Minister has declared that he has 51 tolas of gold and 5 kg silver utensils, besides two gold rings weighing 20 grams each and a moti-studded silver ring.

The total value of his moveable assets, excluding the value of 51 tola gold, is Rs 16,18,947, according to the declarations. His assets include computer, treadmill and an OTG. He owns a flat at the national capital in Dwarka, the value of which has been declared at Rs 40 lakh. The declaration gives the rider about not being updated on current value of the flat.

While Nitish Kumar does not own any agricultural land, son Nishant owns agricultural and ancestral residential land and houses at Kalyanbigha, in Nalanda district, and Bakhtiyarpur in Patna. The total estimated value of this land and house is over Rs 2.67 crore, according to the declarations. Nishant has moveable assets worth about Rs 1.30 crore.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has declared bank deposits of Rs 55,28,759 while his wife, a university teacher, has deposits of Rs 87,58,940. Sushil Modi also owns a 2008 model Swift car. The total value of his moveable assets is declared at a little over Rs 1.04 crore, while the value of his wife’s moveable assets is Rs 1,51,40,558. The couple have immoveable assets worth a little over Rs 34.71 lakh each.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma is the richest among ministers, with assets worth over Rs 9.74 crore. Sharma has moveable assets worth Rs 68,80,649 while his wife has moveable asset worth Rs 31,71,711. The minister has declared immoveable assets worth Rs 4,42,10,000 and his wife has land and houses worth Rs 4,35,60,000, according to the declarations.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, has declared moveable assets of nearly Rs 8.4 crore. He also has liabilities of Rs 63 lakh. Singh and his wife have immoveable assets worth Rs Rs 1,06,29,299 and Rs 21,42,744 respectively. Singh has agricultural assets worth Rs 78,25,000 and non-agricultural asset worth Rs 6,94,80,000. His wife owns land and house worth Rs 48,78,000.

Animal Husbandry Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, younger brother of LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has not declared value of his immoveable assets. Paras has moveable asets, mostly bank deposits, amounting to Rs 1,32,33,727 while his wife, a retired headmistress, has bank deposits of Rs 2,55,50,234. Paras owns 22 bighas of agricultural land in Khagaria, a 2,000-sq-ft house in Khagria town and a house in Patna, as also a two-bedroom flat in the state capital.

His wife owns a 3500-square-feet commercial building in Khagaria, about 2,700 sq ft land in Greater Noida, near Delhi, and a three-bedroom flat in Patel Nagar, Delhi.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey is the only minister who does not own any land or house, according to the declarations.