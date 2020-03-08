Most absentees at RS panel meetings from TMC, BJP: Secretariat

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier said that as many as 95 MPs, accounting for 39 per cent of the House’s strength, did not attend any meeting on the demands for grants. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had earlier said that as many as 95 MPs, accounting for 39 per cent of the House’s strength, did not attend any meeting on the demands for grants.

The TMC tops the list of parties with the highest proportion of members missing from meetings of their respective department-related standing committees in the Rajya Sabha, followed by the BJP, an analysis by the Upper House’s Secretariat has found.

The analysis showed that 57 per cent of TMC members and 36 per cent of BJP members in the Upper House did not attend a single meeting of the committees that examined the demands for grants by ministries during the Budget Session recess.

They were followed by Congress, which had 15 per cent of its members absent.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who features in the list, said they were “glad” that they were not attending the meetings. “The papers never reach the MPs on time. Papers for a meeting scheduled for the afternoon are sent in the morning. We will not allow standing committees to become rubber stamps. If we attend, we will do so after going through all relevant documents. We challenge the BJP to live-telecast the proceedings of these committees,” he said.

