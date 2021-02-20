Mosque vandalised in Gorakhpur village

Several police teams went to the spot to keep the situation under control.

Tension gripped the village of Kona Sonbarsa in Gorakhpur district on Friday after a mosque was found vandaliesd. No one has been arrested so far.

The incident came to light when a villager, identified as Usman Ali, went to the mosque to offer morning prayers. He informed others about the incident. As news of the vandalism spread, people assembled outside the mosque.

Several police teams went to the spot to keep the situation under control. “We found that someone had removed the mike from the holder and kept it on the floor. When we fixed the mike found it was working. Few religious books were found burnt,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

The police have filed a case against unidentified people at the Jhangha police station based on a complaint by a villager identified as Jawed Ansari. The case has been registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass) 427(causing mischief and damage) and 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), said the police.

The police have been deployed to the village to prevent any untoward incident.