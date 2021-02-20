scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Mosque vandalised in Gorakhpur village

The incident came to light when a villager, identified as Usman Ali, went to the mosque to offer morning prayers.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
February 20, 2021 12:14:40 am
Several police teams went to the spot to keep the situation under control.

Tension gripped the village of Kona Sonbarsa in Gorakhpur district on Friday after a mosque was found vandaliesd. No one has been arrested so far.

The incident came to light when a villager, identified as Usman Ali, went to the mosque to offer morning prayers. He informed others about the incident. As news of the vandalism spread, people assembled outside the mosque.

Several police teams went to the spot to keep the situation under control. “We found that someone had removed the mike from the holder and kept it on the floor. When we fixed the mike found it was working. Few religious books were found burnt,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |BJP ex-MLA among 17 held for V-Day attacks in name of ‘love jihad’

The police have filed a case against unidentified people at the Jhangha police station based on a complaint by a villager identified as Jawed Ansari. The case has been registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass) 427(causing mischief and damage) and 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), said the police.

The police have been deployed to the village to prevent any untoward incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement