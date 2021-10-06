Union minister wants Jim Corbett to be renamed Ramganga National Park

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who visited the Jim Corbett National Park on October 3, stated that it should be renamed to Ramganga National Park.

The director of the national park Wednesday stated that the MoS had said that the name of the park should be restored as Ramganga National Park as it was called earlier. The park’s name was changed to Jim Corbett in 1956, he added.

According to its website, the park is the oldest National Park of Asia, spanning 520 square kilometers. It was established in the 1930s as the Hailey National Park. In 1952, the park was briefly renamed as Ramganga National Park. However, in 1956 it was named after Edward Jim Corbett who is hailed as a pioneer conservationist. He played a key role in the establishment of the national park.

Recently, the Uttarakhand government opened the Corbett Tiger Reserve for round-the-year tourism. Opening the reserve for round-the-year tourism will help people whose livelihoods are connected with it, its director said.