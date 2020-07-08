MoS Home to hold J&K review meeting today

Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu. Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy is scheduled to hold a review of all administrative and developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday.

Sources told The Indian Express that the review is “a precursor to a visit from the Centre” ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant-Governor G C Murmu, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, and all administrative secretaries of the UT will attend the meeting through video-conference on Wednesday at the L-G’s office in the civil secretariat at Srinagar.

The review will include implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, progress in achieving targets under the Prime Ministers Development Package 2015, issues raised during the outreach carried out by Union ministers in January this year, and “issues related to implementation of J&K Reorganisation Act”.

This is the first high-level meeting after the administration moved from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer on July 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.