MoS Dhotre inaugurates India Pavilion at Mexico book fair

India and Mexico represent old civilizations and both undertook a sustained struggle to get independence from colonial rule, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre said while inaugurating the India Pavilion at the International Book Fair at Guadaljara, Mexico.

India is the guest of honour at the book fair, and is the first Asian country to have received this honour. Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy ‘Let Our Lives Be Open Books’ is the theme of the India pavilion at the fair.

Dhotre, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, highlighted the deep literary connection between India and Mexico.

He also said that India and Mexico are in opposite directions on the world map and are thousands of kilometres apart, but both the countries have great similarities in terms of their people, bio-diversity, family and cultural values, and even climatic conditions.

The Guadaljara International Book Fair will continue till December 8.