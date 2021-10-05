Have evidence proving son wasn’t on spot: MoS Ajay Mishra on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Tuesday stated that they have evidence proving that neither him nor his son, Ashish Mishra, was present at the spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The statement comes after a viral video surfaced showing farmers being mowed down by an SUV, an incident that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Mishra added that they are ready to face any investigating agency. “Culprits, who have planned this incident won’t be spared,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking in his son’s defence, the MoS added, “We aren’t aware of how the incident happened. Based on information and videos, it’s visible that the driver was killed after being pulled out of the car. If it were my son, he’d have been dead. It’s impossible to get out of a place where a car ran over people amid a gathering of thousands.”

On Monday, the police registered an FIR on charges of murder against Ashish Mishra, who was allegedly driving one of the vehicles in the convoy that hit the farmers. The state government announced Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Further, a judicial committee headed by a senior judge will probe the incident.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders have been prevented from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. After being detained at a guest house in Sitapur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and at least 10 others were arrested under section 151 of the CrPC (to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). Those arrested include Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, UP Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and party MLC Deepak Singh.