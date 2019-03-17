Toggle Menu
Mortar shelling along LoC by Pak troops in Poonch

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing in Mankote sector around 1.30 pm, said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand. The Indian Army is retaliating effectively, he added.

Ever since the Balakot strike, Pakistani troops have been resorting to shelling and small arms fire targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas every other day. (File photo)

In another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Ever since the Balakot strike, Pakistani troops have been resorting to shelling and small arms fire targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas every other day. Last Wednesday, nearly 400 people including officials, labourers, and cross LoC traders, had a narrow escape as Pakistani troops targeted Trade Facilitation Centre at Chakkan Da Bagh, along the LoC near Poonch town.

