Morning news briefing: Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall between WB and Bangladesh; mood in Ayodhya after SC verdict and more

Reliance on records of European travellers, lack of evidence from the Muslim side to prove continuous, uninterrupted and exclusive possession prior to 1856, treating the outer and inner courtyard of the disputed structure as one unit in a significant departure from the Allahabad High Court verdict — a combination of these factors tilted the Constitution Bench verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute against the Muslim side.

Advertising

After making landfall at a speed of 110 to 120 kmph between West Bengal’s Sagar Islands and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday early in the morning, the severe cyclonic storm Bulbul is now likely to weaken gradually as it moves towards coastal Bangladesh and adjoining South and North 24 Parganas districts of Bengal, says IMD.

Since his first brush with Ayodhya three decades ago, Narendra Modi’s political life has been enmeshed with the issue. The BJP organisation man who coordinated a part of the first leg of the movement is today the Prime Minister who, after the apex court verdict, urged the nation to build a new India without bitterness.

The sovereignty of Ram’s empire over the hearts and minds of Hindus has been resoundingly affirmed. He has politically triumphed over all the deniers. But will this moment of political triumph solve Ram’s inner torment? Or will it only exacerbate it? We hope that the judgment, right or wrong, will de-politicise the issue, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta for The Sunday Express.

Advertising

There was some fear and some hope but after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, the mood in the temple town was that of relief. At Ground Zero, the day began with business as usual. But as the verdict came through on smartphones at tea stalls and shops, a sense of foreboding took over as security forces stepped up their vigil.

A surge of emotions blurred the border Saturday, as over 500 Indian pilgrims crossed a 4.2-km stretch from Gurdaspur to the Durbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to mark the historic opening of the corridor to one of the holiest shrines of the Sikh community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first jatha led by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh from near the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur.

“The Congress has always condemned riots. The way the issue of (Ram) temple was raised in this country, there’s no doubt that it changed the character of the country. When it was raised 25-30 years ago, it divided the entire society along religious and caste lines. It’s unfortunate,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told The Indian Express

Mary Kom’s weekdays are exactly as hectic as you’d imagine: two lengthy sessions of Olympic-level training, duties of a Rajya Sabha member sandwiched in-between, and numerous media/promotional activities peppered throughout. Sundays are just as sapping, but she finds time to tell The Indian Express what drives her.