Morning meal at school sends 150 children to hospital in Bihar

According to school authorities, the meal had been supplied by an NGO.

More than 150 students fell ill, purportedly after consuming a meal at a government school in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Thursday, triggering a large-scale medical response and an official investigation into possible food contamination.

The incident was reported at Middle School Balwaha, in the Mahishi block area, where students began complaining of stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness shortly after eating the meal supplied under the midday meal scheme. Several children were also reported to have fainted on school premises.

According to school authorities, the meal had been supplied by an NGO.

Anupama Kumari, the acting principal of the school, said she had taken charge only two days ago. “The meal reaches the school around 8 am, and distribution starts around 9 am. Junior class students are fed first, as many children come from home hungry,” she said.