BJP keeps promise, Mormugao MLA Amonkar is now Goa cabinet minister

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely... Read More
BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao was sworn in as a minister in the Goa Cabinet on Saturday, months ahead of the Assembly elections in the coastal state.
Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju administered the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP legislator at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. One Cabinet berth became vacant after former Goa Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik died in October last year.
Amonkar’s induction in the Sawant-led Cabinet is seen as fulfilment of a “promise” made when he crossed over to the BJP in 2022. The Assembly election in Goa is likely to be held in early 2027. Amonkar contested the 2022 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and defeated three-time BJP MLA Milind Naik from Mormugao. He was among the group of eight ‘turncoat’ MLAs who “defected” and switched over to the BJP from the Congress in September 2022.
Amonkar is the third legislator, among the group of eight former Congress MLAs who crossed over, to be inducted in the Sawant-led Cabinet.
In November 2023, BJP MLA from Curchorem Nilesh Cabral had resigned to ‘accommodate’ Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira in the Cabinet. In August last year, Sequeira resigned from the Cabinet, citing personal reasons, paving the way for a Cabinet reshuffle. Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat and former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar were sworn in as ministers in the Cabinet at the time.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Amonkar thanked the BJP leaders from the state, his party colleagues and the party high command. “I am grateful to them as well as to the people of Goa. I do not believe that it’s late [induction in Cabinet]. The way the party is growing stronger, I believe whatever time is there…no matter how little…I will do what I can for the people of Goa,” he told the media.
“This government has built a bridge in 65 days, so I would say there is a lot of time to do things. Whatever is possible, I will fulfil the responsibilities that I have been assigned,” he added.
Amonkar, a first-time MLA, was appointed the Chairperson of the Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa Limited last year and continued to push for a Cabinet berth. He is a graduate of Mormugao Education Society, Zuarinagar. Before joining the BJP, he held several roles in the Congress, including as the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party and vice-president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.