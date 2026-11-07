BJP keeps promise, Mormugao MLA Amonkar is now Goa cabinet minister

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao was sworn in as a minister in the Goa Cabinet on Saturday, months ahead of the Assembly elections in the coastal state.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju administered the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP legislator at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. One Cabinet berth became vacant after former Goa Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik died in October last year.

Amonkar’s induction in the Sawant-led Cabinet is seen as fulfilment of a “promise” made when he crossed over to the BJP in 2022. The Assembly election in Goa is likely to be held in early 2027. Amonkar contested the 2022 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and defeated three-time BJP MLA Milind Naik from Mormugao. He was among the group of eight ‘turncoat’ MLAs who “defected” and switched over to the BJP from the Congress in September 2022.