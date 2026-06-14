4 killed by oncoming train after passengers jump onto nearby tracks over fire rumour in MP

Four passengers, including children, were killed after jumping from a train in Morena due to a false fire rumor and being struck by an oncoming train on Sunday. (Representative Image)

A rumour of a fire aboard the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express train triggered panic among passengers in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, leading to a tragic chain of events that culminated in at least four people, including children, being killed after being struck by another train.

The incident occurred near Hetampur railway station in the Jhansi division of North Central Railway at around 4.15 pm, when passengers travelling in the Intercity Express reportedly began shouting that a fire had broken out inside the train.

According to railway officials and eyewitness accounts, no fire was subsequently found on the train. However, the alarm chain was pulled in one of the general coaches, bringing the train to a halt between Hetampur and Dholpur stations.