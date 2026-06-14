4 killed by oncoming train after passengers jump onto nearby tracks over fire rumour in MP

While rumour of fire aboard Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express led to passengers stopping the train by pulling alarm chain, officials say no fire was subsequently detected

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 09:19 PM IST
Four passengers, including children, were killed after jumping from a train in Morena due to a false fire rumor and being struck by an oncoming train on Sunday. (Representative Image)Four passengers, including children, were killed after jumping from a train in Morena due to a false fire rumor and being struck by an oncoming train on Sunday. (Representative Image)
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A rumour of a fire aboard the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express train triggered panic among passengers in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, leading to a tragic chain of events that culminated in at least four people, including children, being killed after being struck by another train.

The incident occurred near Hetampur railway station in the Jhansi division of North Central Railway at around 4.15 pm, when passengers travelling in the Intercity Express reportedly began shouting that a fire had broken out inside the train.

According to railway officials and eyewitness accounts, no fire was subsequently found on the train. However, the alarm chain was pulled in one of the general coaches, bringing the train to a halt between Hetampur and Dholpur stations.

As panic spread through the coaches, passengers rushed to disembark. Several people jumped from the train and moved onto an adjacent railway track, believing it to be safer than remaining inside the train.

Moments later, the Firozpur-Seoni Patalkot Express approached on those tracks at speed. Before many of those standing on the tracks could react, the train struck them, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Initial reports from local authorities put the death toll at four — three women and a child.

Eyewitnesses said the panic began after confusion among passengers charging mobile phones in one of the coaches. Someone allegedly shouted that a fire had broken out, causing alarm to spread rapidly through the train. Within minutes, passengers began moving towards the exits and some reportedly attempted to jump off even before the train had come to a complete stop.

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Many of the passengers were reportedly returning from Bageshwar Dham and were travelling with families when the incident occurred.

“The train was stopped after chain pulling. People were frightened and got down onto the tracks. Another train then came from the opposite side,” said Morena SP Dharamraj Meena.

Police officials said the train stopped after a passenger pulled the alarm chain in a general coach.

“According to preliminary information, some passengers got down from the train and moved onto a nearby railway line. At this time, passengers were reportedly injured after being hit by a train coming from the opposite direction,” Meena said.

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Railway officials, Railway Protection Force personnel, Government Railway Police teams and district administration officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident. Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, and ambulances were deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

The accident disrupted rail traffic in the section for several hours as officials carried out rescue operations and cleared the tracks. Railway authorities later said both trains were allowed to proceed after emergency measures were completed and the route was declared safe for movement.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into how the rumour originated and the circumstances that led passengers to leave the train and enter the railway tracks. Officials are also examining whether any safety lapses contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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