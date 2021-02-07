Morena rape-murder: Facing threats from accused’s family, kin of 5-yr-old victim seek weapons

The family members of a five-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Morena district on February 4 have demanded a gun license and two guns for their protection, saying the accused’s relatives have threatened to kill the remaining daughters of the family.

The accused had got bail on January 8 after serving six months in prison for raping a family member of the five-year-old.

According to police, the accused lured the five-year-old on the day of the incident with the promise of buying her chocolates while she was playing outside her grandparents’ house. The victim’s parents work in Rajasthan.

They said he raped the girl in a mustard field some 100 metres away from the house, strangled her, and dumped her body in the field. The matter was brought to the attention of the police after the grandparents of the victim returned from work in their fields and found her missing.

According to an officer from the police station where the case was filed, the accused returned to his house after committing the crime and even began looking for the girl along with the villagers.

However, police took him in for questioning based on information from the victim’s elder sister that the victim was last seen with him.

During questioning, the accused admitted to have raped and murdered the girl after which an offence was registered against him under IPC sections 376 (A) & (B), 302, 363, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 2,3 and 5 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s father said, “I could not bring myself to see my daughter and simply cremated her. She was a child, how could she have wronged anyone. Her mother has not eaten a morsel of food.”

Her uncle however, alleged that soon after the police detained the accused, his brother reached their home and threatened them. “He told my mother that they will kill the remaining five [girls in the family] too,” said the uncle. The family of the accused are missing from the village after the incident.

According to the uncle, the accused had raped the other family member in July last year when the rest of the family had gone to a neighbouring village for a wedding.

After a case was registered against him and he was arrested, the accused had threatened the family. He also said that the family members of the accused had barged into their home at the time and assaulted them.

“The police have asked up to approach them but the police station is at least 15 kms away. The police will never be able to reach us in time in case we are attacked and hence we have demanded that they not only give us a license to own firearms but also give us two fire arms for our protection,” said the uncle.

Morena Superintendent of Police Sunil Pandey said, “ The family has approached us demanding a license to own firearms and we’ll look into their request. We have for now deployed security personnel for their safety.”