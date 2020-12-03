More youngsters infected in Vadodara since festive season

The official figures show that the number of patient in the age group of 31-40 years, which was 1,772 on September 13 has now doubled to 3,490 until Wednesday.(Representational)

The demographical break-up of the Covid-19 cases in Vadodara indicates that the infection among the younger age groups has increased rapidly, during the second wave of the pandemic in the city. After the Diwali and other festivals and the relaxations on curbs, Vadodara Health Department’s figures show that among the 18,248 cases in the city until Wednesday, most of patients who tested positive recently are of the age group of 31-50 years.

Health officials said that after the first wave, which took place in September, the city witnessed a marginal decline in the number of cases with official figures showing under 100 positive cases per day until Diwali. However, the numbers have been on the rise since the festivals, with the younger age groups adding more numbers to the tally.

The official figures show that the number of patient in the age group of 31-40 years, which was 1,772 on September 13 –the day which is seen as indicative of Vadodara’s peak– has now doubled to 3,490 until Wednesday. Similarly, the number of patients aged between 41 and 50 years, has jumped from 1,886 on September 13 to 3576.

Similarly, 2,839 cases are now from the age group of 21 to 30, while it was 1,363 cases in September.

In July, after the third phase of easing of lockdown, there were 548 cases from 31-40 years of age, 672 from 41-50 years and 747 patients aged between 51 and 60 years. Among the age group of 11 to 20 years, only 339 cases were reported between March and September, while as on Wednesday it has 834 cases.

While VMC officials declined to comment about the spike in the cases, a senior official of the administration said that the infection among the younger age groups is only an indicative figure.

“We are observing that the patients now infected are mostly from the affluent families, who can afford treatment at private hospitals and home isolation. So the number of admissions in government hospitals offering free beds has gone down. It is also noticed that the entire families are now getting infected together, unlike earlier when one or two from a family would be infected. So, it is the stage of community transmission but the figures are only indicative as there could be many who may have been infected and undetected,” the official told The Indian Express.

Administrative officials cite social gatherings and violation of Covid-19 precautions as the reason for the second wave. Dr Sheetal Mistry, Nodal officer for Gujarat Medical Research and Education Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara said, “Earlier, there was a clear indication that those aged between 40 and 59 years and above were mostly infected and admitted. The age group of 51-60 years has been recording the highest cases and also has the highest number of active cases due to comorbid conditions as well. But now, there the infections are rising rapidly among all the groups including the younger generation that has been travelling, eating out and socialising without much precaution. The recovery rate is also good as the younger generation does not really have many comorbid conditions and respond well to the treatment.”

Mistry added that the current rising graph cannot be termed as a “second wave” but a stable continuation of the pandemic.

The age group of 61-70 has recorded the highest number of deaths at 69 out of the total official toll of 223, while the age group of 51 to 60 has recorded 65. However, the age group of 31-40 has recorded only eight deaths and only four patients aged 21 between 30 have died. However, the age group of 41-50 has 34 deaths.

The age group of 0-10, which had 130 cases in September, now has a tally of 322 cases while the group of 61 and above has recorded 3,725 cases. Of the total tally of Covid-19 cases, 11,831 were males while 6,417 were females.

