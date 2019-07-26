More trouble for Azam, Rampur SDM slaps Rs 3.27 cr fine on Jauhar University

Rampur district administration on Thursday issued an order to slap a fine of over Rs 3.27 crore on Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, whose chancellor is Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, for allegedly encroaching on a land belonging to Public Works Department (PWD).

The university has been ordered to get its main entrance gate demolished within 15 days and pay the fine to the PWD. The order, issued by Rampur Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash Tiwari, stated that if the university does not demolish the gate in the given time, the PWD will demolish it.

“According to the rate of Rs 2 per square metre, for 42,150 square metre land, a monthly compensation of Rs 91,000 per month from June 2016 to May 2019 (Rs 3,27,60,000) should be paid by the university to the PWD. In addition…, the PWD has also been asked to collect (an) additional fine of Rs 19,10,000 per month from the university from the time the case was lodged and till the time the property is with the opposing side,” the order stated.

The SDM said that several notices were served to the university by the PWD regarding the encroachment on the land where the entrance gate is built. “We gave the university four-five chances to present its side. The opposing side filed an appeal in the court of the district judge seeking the case be moved from the SDM court to the district court. The district judge court had dismissed the appeal,” said Tiwari.

“Because the opposing side was given several chances to tell their side, hence it is not necessary to give them more chance,” the order stated.

The order further stated that the road to ‘Singankheda’ and the PWD guest house has been disrupted due to the construction of the main entrance gate of the university. “This construction by the opposing side (university) comes under the category of encroachment,” the order stated.

The SDM court’s order comes days after the Rampur district administration declared Khan and his aide, retired deputy SP Aaley Hasan, land mafia and also uploaded their names on the state government’s ‘Anti Bhu-mafia’ portal, introduced in 2017.

In the last three months, 45 cases have been lodged against Khan.