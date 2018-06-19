More train delays likely on Sundays due to maintenance work: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File

Passengers may face more delays on Sundays in the coming months as Railways has decided to undertake major maintenance works across all its zones on Sundays, when the traffic is usually low.

If a train gets delayed during meal times, passengers with reserved tickets will get free food and water, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday.

The maintenance drive would be launched once the Railways reworks its timetable by August 15 and identifies the trains which could be affected, officials said.

The on-time performance has reduced to around 65 per cent from being more than 80 per cent in the past few months. Railways has blamed ongoing track-related maintenance works for the delays. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his concerns over the delays during one of the Pragati meetings recently.

“We will be combining the works from across the zones and try to carry out maximum maintenance work on Sundays. We will work towards passenger engagement, creating awareness among the passengers, informing them in advance. Whenever a train gets delayed during a meal time, we will provide free food and drinking water to the passengers,” Goyal said.

Railways has decided to revise the timetable of trains to incorporate maintenance blocks in a planned manner so that train operations are not affected.

Goyal said that while small blocks for maintenance and safety-related works will continue to be taken through the week, mega blocks of six-seven hours will be taken on Sundays. “We will urge passengers to share with us their mobile numbers, so that we can inform them about delays beforehand through SMS and also advertisement in newspapers,” he said.

Railways will introduce GPS loggers in the system, which will help log the progress of each train on a real-time basis, which will then be uploaded on the railways’ website. “The passengers can type their train number and get to know where the train is,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App