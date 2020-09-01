More than half of Covid-19 deaths in age group of 50 to 69 years: Maharashtra govt analysis

According to the data, 20.89 per cent deaths were of those in the 80 to 89 age group, while 11.37 per cent patients were in the 40 to 49 age group. (Representational)

More than half the Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra, since the pandemic struck in March, are of patients aged between 50 and 69. Close to 60 per cent deaths were of patients with co-morbidities.

Till August 31, the state has reported 24,583 deaths. “According to information provided by each district, a total of 24,190 deaths were analysed till August 30, and the age-wise breakup shows that 29.28 per cent patients who died were in the 60 to 69 age group, followed by 23.75 per cent in the 50 to 59 age group,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

According to the data, 20.89 per cent deaths were of those in the 80 to 89 age group, while 11.37 per cent patients were in the 40 to 49 age group. At least 8.6 per cent deaths were in the 90 to 99 age group, while another 4.59 per cent were in the 30 to 39 age group.

Awate said the gender-wise breakup showed that 68.3 per cent deaths were those of men, which is in line with global trends.

A total of 16,506 men have died of Covid-19, and gender-wise breakup shows that in the age group of 60 to 69 years, 2,238 women and 4,693 men have died while 1,591 women and 3,426 men have died in the age group of 70 to 79 years.

In the age group of one year old and below, 27 male babies have died of the infection, as compared to 11 female babies, while out of 21 deaths in the age group of two to nine years, 11 are of girls and 10 boys.

Of the 79 deaths in the age group of 10 to 19 years, 38 are of girls and 41 boys, while 170 women and 215 men have died in the age group of 20 to 29 years. There are 1,103 deaths in the age group of 30 to 39 years, out of which 297 who died are women while 806 men. In the age group of 40 to 49 years, 804 deaths were those of women, 1,924 men, and one transgender.

In the age group of 80 to 89 years, 551 women have died as against 1,298 men, while 87 women and 143 men have died in the age group of 90 to 99 years. Three women and two men, who were aged more than 100, also died of Covid-19.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) in the state has come down from 6 per cent in April to 3.13 per cent. A state-level committee that met recently, however, has decided to take stock of the increasing number of deaths.

“Efforts have been made to reduce CFR and the state task force has been interacting daily with district-level task forces. Online meetings have been set up by the critical care team at Bharati hospital in Pune to provide guidance and instructions to physicians in districts,” Dr Awate said.

While co-morbidity surveys are underway to identify people above 60 years with medical ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic conditions, the state, as part of its “death reduction plan”, has decided to set up co-morbidity clinics at sub-rural centres in each district. The surveillance will be intensified, especially in rural areas, with the help of ASHA workers and paramedical staff, Dr Awate said.

There are 7.92 lakh reported cases of Covid-19 in the state, of which 5.73 lakh patients have recovered. At present, there are 1.94 lakh active cases in the state. A significant number of patients, as many as 1.35 lakh, are in home isolation. According to Dr Awate, field-level teams have been set up in each city to monitor those under home isolation so that they can be hospitalised in case they turn critical.

