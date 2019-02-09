More than 6,000 people quit tobacco in Maharashtra: Health minister

State Health Minister Eknath Shinde said Friday a total of 6,324 people have stopped tobacco consumption in the state. Quoting a survey conducted by the department, he said at least 2,755 schools were declared tobacco-free through counselling, while 309 tobacco cessation centres had been set up across the state.

Addressing the fourth national conference on tobacco at Tata Memorial Hospital here, Shinde said 804 institutes have also become tobacco-free.

A total of Rs 15.39 lakh fine, he said, had been collected under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) till December last year from persons selling tobacco products without warning or selling to minors.

Till December 2018, 1.42 lakh people have been counselled, while 6,324 people stopped consuming tobacco, the state’s survey has found. The National Tobacco Control programme currently runs in 34 districts of the state.

The three-day conference on tobacco control has recorded participation of 350 experts.