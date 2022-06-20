More than 50% govt depts fail to report hiring, vacancy details of ex-Servicemen

More than half the Central government departments have not submitted details of ex-Servicemen (ESM) recruited by them, as also the reasons for the shortfall in filling these vacancies, according to records.

Neither did more than half the departments attend a top-level meeting called to monitor implementation of the Reservation Policy of ESM in Central civil services & posts (CCS&P), banks, Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), scrutiny of official records reveal.

The records show that officials of 48 of 77 Central government departments (62 per cent) did not attend the June 2 meeting, chaired by Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), to discuss “means to enhance the representation of ESM in Central Civil Services & Posts (CCS&P)”.

The meeting called by the reservation monitoring cell of the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare (ESW), of the Defence Ministry, was supposed to be attended by liaison officers appointed by various ministries/departments. The main aim of the meeting was monitoring the implementation of reservation policy of ESM in CCS&P, banks, CPSEs and CAPFs.

The meeting, which took place at the South Block, was attended by Jt Secy (ESW) Pudi Hari Prasad; Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, D-G (R); Cmde Atul Dewan, Principal Director (DGR); as well as liaison officers of various ministries and and attached offices of the Defence Ministry.

Among those which did not attend the meeting are the departments of Commerce, Agricultural Research and Education, Atomic Energy, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Civil Aviation, Corporate Affairs, Defence Civil, Public Enterprises, Road Transport and Highways, Law and Justice, Ports Shipping and Waterways, UPSC, etc.

During the meeting, the Secretary, Department of ESW, even drew participants’ attention towards the absence of officials from several ministries/departments. He said the next meeting will be held with CCS&Ps that have “not nominated liaison officers till date, and liaison officers who have not attended any meeting” — whether virtual or physical.

The date of the next meeting was not specified.

While officials of nearly 60 per cent Central government departments did not attend the meeting, almost an equal number did not share information about vacancies for ex-Servicemen, and the number of ESMs recruited by them.

The record shows the reservation monitoring cell at DGR had circulated a ‘format for half-yearly report’ to all ministries and departments, seeking details about their total strength of personnel (both total and ESM); total number of direct recruitment vacancies in this period; total direct recruitment vacancies authorised for ESM; direct recruitment vacancies reserved for ESM; number of direct recruitment vacancies filled during the period—total and the ESM both; shortfall in filling vacancies of the ESM; overall strength and percentage (total and ESM); and reasons for shortfall in filling the vacancies of ESM.

Records show 45 of 77 departments did not share the information on hiring of ex-servicemen until May 15. Among these are the departments of Atomic Energy, Development of North Eastern Region, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Agriculture Research and Education, Consumer Affair, Food and Public Distribution, Corporate Affairs, Culture, Ex-servicemen Welfare, Earth Science, etc.