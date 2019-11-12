More than 29 lakh tourists visited Statue of Unity in a year: SSNNL

More than 29 lakh tourists have visited the Statue of Unity since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 2018, a release from SSNNL said on Monday.

According to the official figures, 29,32,220 tourists visited the statue located in Kevadia colony between November 1, 2018 and November 10, 2019. The total income generated so far is Rs 80.65 crore.

SSNNL also said that over 2.91 lakh tourists visited the site during Diwali vacations over the last 10 days. With the recent addition of new adventure activities like river rafting, cycling and boating and many more at Kevadia, the management is expecting an increase in the footfall.

“Average number of tourists who visited the site per day during Diwali holidays is 22,434 as against 14,918 during last year’s Diwali. Thus, the number of tourists per day has increased by 50.4% due to addition of various newly developed tourist attractions.”

The figures show that the overall average number of tourists is recorded as 9,063 per day; whereas on working days it is 7,030 per day and on weekends it is 13,071 per day.