More than 2,700 gifts to PM Narendra Modi to be auctioned

Daggers, pagris, paintings, shawls, and no less than a thousand portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by various artists, which adorn the walls of National Gallery of Modern Art here, will be auctioned to raise funds for the Centre’s Namami Gange project. All the 2,772 objects on display were presented to Modi during his official visits to various parts of the country in the last six months.

Union Culture Minister Prahalad Patel said on Wednesday that e-auction of these mementos will be held from September 14 to October 3. The base price of the objects ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh — that of a portrait of Modi on silk and gifted to him by couturier and owner of Seematti textiles, Beena Kannan. Another portrait of the PM, done in the pichhwai style, has a base price of Rs 2 lakh. The auction will be held on an online portal designed by National Informatics Centre and will be open to all, said Patel.

“The items up for auction, which are being displayed at NGMA, will be changed every 15 days, and if need be the dates for the exhibition and auction will be extended,” the minister said.

The base or reserved price of the items have been fixed by experts. NGMA Director-General Adwaita Gadanayak said he has personally assessed all the artworks and fixed their prices accordingly, while for all other mementos, the price has been fixed by the Customs Department, he said.

“The exhibition pertains to gifts received by Modi during his visits within India, while those received from his visits abroad are handed to the Ministry of External Affairs, and it is up to them to give them for auction,” added an official from the ministry.

In January, more than 1,800 gifts received by the PM were sold in a fortnight-long exercise, which saw participation of 4,000 bidders offline and online. The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange project.

An NGMA official said that the bids last time were many times their reserve price, but did not disclose the total amount raised. An official said a wooden replica of BMW was the most expensive memento to be sold at the e-auction, fetching Rs 5 lakh. About the items to be auctioned, Gadanayak said, “The objects pertain to all art forms of India — oil canvases, sculptures, textiles and embroidery, and digital prints. In terms of geography and traditions, they represent India in a nutshell.” He added that there was a tie-up with India Post to deliver the objects to the successful bidders.

Patel said the ministry is likely to hold such auctions every six months, or as and when a sizeable number of objects are collected.