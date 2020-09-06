More than 20,000 youths to get govt jobs in 5 months: CM

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that more than 20,000 youths will get government jobs in next five months and directed officials to issue appointment letters to candidates who have cleared recruitment process. He also asked them to begin the process to fill 9,650 vacancies for which examination has not been conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Congress announcing a ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign earlier this week and alleging that in 23 government departments, the recruitment process for 26,000 applicants was still pending.

Rupani’s announcement came following a high-level meeting of senior government officials and officials of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Gaun Seva Pasandgi Mandal, Panchayat Seva Pasandgi Mandal and Police-General Administration department and education department.

A government release issued Saturday said, “More than 20,000 aspirants will get government job in next five months. The process on the vacancies where the results were yet to be declared will be completed in the next three to five months.”

The government statement further claimed that 1.5 lakh youth have got job opportunities in the state government in the last four years, adding, “Lakhs of youths have been deprived of government jobs for years due to restrictions on recruitment in government during the Congress rule in the past”.

The statement said, “In the past, the process for GPSC exams and its results was long and youths were deprived of job opportunities but now through GPSC calendar all recruitment process will be carried out in a short span of one year,” the government release added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd