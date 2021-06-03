More than 2,000 Uttarakhand cops test positive, 90% of them got both doses

more than 2,000 Uttarakhand Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave and 93 per cent of them had received both doses of the vaccine before contracting the infection, according to data shared by authorities.

The data, which was shared on Tuesday, says 2,382 policemen tested positive while they were on duty between April and May. Among them, 2,204 have already recovered while five deaths were reported.

According to the data, two of the five policemen who died had comorbidities. The other three were not vaccinated.

When asked about the large number of infections, DIG (law and order) and Uttarakhand police chief spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharne said that severity and casualties remain low. Bharne said that even vaccine manufacturers have admitted that vaccine does not guarantee that one will not test positive after receiving doses.

While some of the policemen who died of Covid-19 were deployed on duty at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Bharne said there is no link between their deaths and the religious gathering.

Within families of police personnel who tested positive, there were 751 infections, including 64 that led to fatalities.

In the first phase of the pandemic, 1,982 police personnel had tested positive and eight had died.

According to an analysis of the data, 4,364 police personnel have so far tested positive since the pandemic started last year and 13 of them have died.

Police also shared details of enforcement activities carried out and help extended to needy people during the lockdown through the ‘Mission Hausla’ programme.

Police have lodged 32 FIRs and booked 46 people in connection with cases of sale of fake medicine, overcharging and hoarding of medicines. Also, police have taken action against 1.26 lakh people for not wearing masks and against 2.61 lakh for violating social distancing norms.

Police have recovered fines worth Rs 6.13 crore till May 31.