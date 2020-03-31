Maharashtra: More than 200 stranded labourers moved to hostel building in Palghar

Many of the stranded persons were sent to Thakkar Bappa School in Talasari where the local authorities, including the tehsildar and health officials, ensured that they underwent health check-up and were provided with food. (Representational Image) Many of the stranded persons were sent to Thakkar Bappa School in Talasari where the local authorities, including the tehsildar and health officials, ensured that they underwent health check-up and were provided with food. (Representational Image)

A day after migrant labourers stranded at Maharashtra-Gujarat border were reportedly told to sleep in an open ground, the district authorities Monday arranged to accommodate more than 200 persons in a school hostel, officials said.

“A total of 214 persons were accommodated in 33 rooms of a school hostel in Talasari. Arrangements for their stay and food are also being made,” Palghar District Collector Kailash Shinde.

The daily wagers and migrant labourers, working at construction sites, canteens and hotels in Mumbai and its suburbs, had left for their hometowns in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, some with their families, after the 21-day nationwide lockdown left them stranded with no means of livelihood and accommodation. With the state border, the local authorities and police had stopped the them at various checkpoints in Palghar.

Many of the stranded persons were sent to Thakkar Bappa School in Talasari where the local authorities, including the tehsildar and health officials, ensured that they underwent health check-up and were provided with food.

The labourers and their families, including children, were, however, told to sleep in the school’s playground in absence of proper accommodation. Following this several stranded persons had complained about being swarmed by mosquitoes.

On Monday, all the stranded persons were accommodated in separate rooms and provided with mattresses, officials said. While some continued to stay at the school, many returned to Mumbai, they added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had Sunday directed all states ensure adequate arrangements of temporary shelters and provision of food for the migrant workers and homeless people, many of whom have set out on foot to reach their hometowns.

