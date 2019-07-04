More than 2 lakh apply for 100 posts of women military police soldiers

In an overwhelming response to the Army’s move to induct women in the other ranks of the Corps of Military Police (CMP), more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for the 100 posts advertised.

The Army in April this year had invited applications for recruitment of 100 Soldiers General Duty (Women Military Police). The last date of submitting applications was June 6, which was later extended to June 30.

A senior officer at the Army headquarters informed that they were now in the process of issuing call letters to the eligible candidates. “The recruitment rallies for women military police are to be held in Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum and Shillong. The first of these rallies will be held in Belgaum (Karnataka) most probably in the last week of July,” the officer said.

The candidates will be allotted the rally venue based on their home districts.

The inducted women soldiers will undergo a training of one year at the Corps of Military Police Regimental Centre in Bangaluru before being posted to units.

The women military police personnel will be deployed initially in those areas where they are needed to frisk women or are needed for allied role. They will be posted to chosen units in Jammu & Kashmir as well as other parts of the country. A total of 1,700 women soldiers are initially to be recruited in various phases. Women Army officers are already being posted in military police units across the country.

It was learnt that women military police personnel will also be deployed in areas where separated family accommodation of soldiers is located. These are the quarters where the families of jawans stay when the soldiers are posted in field areas.

As per the details provided by the Army, these women soldiers need to be in the age group of 17.6 to 21 years with a minimum educational qualification of class 10 with 45 per cent marks in aggregate. Upper age limit will be relaxed upto 30 years (as on date of joining training) in respect of widows of defence personnel who have died in harness.

Candidates must be unmarried female, though women who are widowed, divorced or legally separated are also eligible provided they do not have any children.

The rules further stipulate that candidates must undertake not to marry until they complete the full training. A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of her application, will not be selected for training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if she marries during training or is found to be already married.

To qualify in the physical fitness test, the women candidates will have to run 1.6 km in seven minutes, perform a long jump of 10 feet and a high jump of three feet. Daughters of servicemen, ex-servicemen, war widows, widows of ex-servicemen, adopted daughter/daughter-in-law of a war widow, if she has no daughter including a legally adopted daughter of serving soldier/ ex-servicemen and widows of defence personnel who have died in harness will be given relaxation.

The rules stipulate that any female candidate, if found to be pregnant shall be disqualified and her candidature rejected. A candidate should not have conceived at the time of reporting or till conclusion of training at CMP Centre and School.

A medical certificate from a government medical doctor (with minimum MBBS qualifications) stating the no pregnant status of a candidate will have to be produced on reporting for the recruitment rally, and a fresh certificate again, when reporting to the training centre, failing which the individual will be rejected summarily.

Women military police enrolled under these Army instructions and released on or before the expiry of 17 years service, as the case may be, will carry a reserve liability for two years after release.