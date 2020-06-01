More than 1 lakh isolation beds ready: UP Govt

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The STATE government on Sunday said that it has added close to 23,000 beds in the last 24 hours to become the first state in the country to have reserved more than one lakh isolation beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

A total 1,01,236 beds have been arranged at 503 Covid treatment facilities, including 403 L-1 hospitals, 75 L-2 hospitals and rest 25 L-3 hospitals, the government said.

While L-1 or Level-1 hospitals are those with isolation wards, L-2 hospitals have beds oxygen supply facility and L-3 with ventilators.

At present, the state has 1,466 ventilator beds.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 25 L-3 hospitals have all modern facilities like ventilators, an intensive care unit (ICU) and dialysis arrangements for the treatment of serious patients, while all the 75 districts have L-1 and L-2 hospitals.

Given that only 2,938 patients were admitted till Sunday evening, only 2.90 per cent of the total isolation beds are occupied, the government said.

