More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel

A Joint Committee, formed by the National Green Tribunal to investigate the “ecological damage occurring near and around sacred pilgrim trails in sensitive and rich biodiversity regions of Uttarakhand” because of significant increase in the number of pilgrims and mules/horses, has found that the region lacks waste management infrastructure.

Over 23 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham sites between April and November last year.

The committee submitted its report to the NGT on December 8.

Formed following an August 12 order of the NGT on Urvashi Shobhna Kachari vs Union of India, the committee surveyed four pilgrimage sites on the Char Dham trail – Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri and Hemkund Sahib.

The committee members – Deputy Director of Uttarakhand’s environment department Dr K Mondal, CPCB Lucknow official Runa Oraon, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board regional officer Dr R K Chaturvedi and a scientist from the G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) Dr Sumit Rai – surveyed the pilgrimage sites in October.

The panel’s report ‘On ground evaluation of the issue of colossal environmental degradation in the prominent pilgrim track regions of Uttarakhand’ stated: “During the (Committee’s) visit, it was observed that there appeared to be more pilgrims than infrastructure for managing pilgrim traffic, solid garbage, plastic waste, and the manure of mules or horses.’’

Equine entry on the trek routes was not regulated. “A large number of animals can cause ecological disturbance in the pristine areas,” it stated.

It said proper management and monitoring practices for equine health and facilities, solid waste management facilities were not available in these areas (except on the Gangotri-Gaumukh trek route), data on water and soil quality were not available and there was lack of awareness among tourists and the local community about the impact of tourism on the environment.

“There has been no report or research done so far on the direct effect of tourist inflow on biodiversity loss in the areas concerned,” the committee stated.

The Char Dham Yatra is one of Uttarakhand’s highest job creators, generating an estimated Rs 1,100 crore with approximately 36 lakh pilgrims visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri in 2019.

“Covid-l9 had inflicted a loss of 22 crores on bus operators of the Char Dham Yatra route during the peak months of May and June. Also, a loss of 30 crores has been suffered by the taxi, max and tempo operators. Various small traders like palki holders, horse holders, pithu holders as well as other sellers highly depend on the Char Dham Yatra for their earnings. They make enough earnings during this period to sustain themselves throughout the year. As per the UttarakhandGovernment report, coronavirus (Covid-l9) has caused a loss of around Rs 200-250 crore to the hospitality industry in Uttarakhand, which contributes around 30% of the GDP of the state,’’ the report stated.