More petitions against new law filed in Supreme Court

About a dozen petitioners, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), moved the Supreme Court Friday questioning the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 even as the top court refused to grant an immediate hearing to a plea filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on the issue.

Moitra’s petition was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde with her counsel urging the bench to take it up during the day or next week. “Today? Nothing today. You go to the mentioning officer,” the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, told the counsel.

Another plea by two NGOs, Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, filed through Advocate Fauzia Shakil, said the Act is “discriminatory and manifestly arbitrary” and violates the fundamental rights, including that of equality before law, and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Others who approached the SC on Friday include the Peace Party, Advocate M L Sharma and some law students.

Ramesh, in his plea filed through Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat and Advocate Nishant Patil, contended that the Act is a “brazen attack on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution”.

