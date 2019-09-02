More non-Muslims spying for Pakistan: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that more non-Muslims in the country spy for Pakistan’s ISI as compared to Muslims. “Pakistan ke ISI ke liye jaasusi Musalman kam kar rahe hain, gair Musalman jyada kar rahe hain,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters in Bhind on Saturday.

The Congress leader made the remarks while alleging that the Bajrang Dal and BJP take money from the ISI. Singh was referring to the recent arrest of few persons from Satna by the Madhya Pradesh ATS in connection with an alleged terror funding syndicate being operated from Pakistan. Balram Singh, one of those arrested, had previously worked with the Bajrang Dal.

On Sunday, Singh tweeted that he stood by his remarks that members of the Bajrang Dal and BJP’s information technology cell had been arrested by the MP Police for taking money from ISI.

“Digvijaya Singh deliberately makes such comments. He and his leader speak the language of Pakistan. He has lost credibility. We don’t need a certificate from Digvijaya Singh because the entire country knows that BJP and RSS are patriotic,” said former CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. ens