More ‘honeytrap gangs’ busted in 2018 than last year in Haryana: DGP

The Haryana police have caught as many as 37 ‘honeytrap gangs’ involved in extorting money from clients in the name of fake rape cases so far this year.

Haryana DGP BS Sandhu told The Indian Express that as many as 36 gangs were caught in 2017 while 37 gangs have already been caught in just nine months this year. “Yes, such extortion gangs are active in the state. On an average, we catch four gangs every month in the state,” said Sandhu.

The DGP believes that such gangs became active following stricter provisions of the law in cases involving crimes against women. “In these circumstances, these gangs attempt to extort more money from their targets,” he said.

INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala Friday released figures of crime for the first eight months of the year. “In just eight months, as many as 95 cases of gangrapes and 949 cases of rape were registered in Haryana. In total, as many as 10,158 cases of crime against women were registered during this period,” said Chautala.

However, the DGP claims that during investigation, the police find 20-25 per cent rapes cases as “fake”.

