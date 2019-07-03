Toggle Menu
More effective steps needed to deal with obscene ads in media, says Prakash Javadekar https://indianexpress.com/article/india/more-effective-steps-needed-to-deal-with-obscene-ads-in-media-says-prakash-javadekar-5812864/

More effective steps needed to deal with obscene ads in media, says Prakash Javadekar 

Replying to a question raised by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said that though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he still believed more steps could be taken in this regard.

Prakash Javadekar: More effective steps needed to deal with obscene ads in media 
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar (PTI Photo/File)

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said “more effective steps” are needed to curb obscene and vulgar advertisements in the media. Replying to a question raised by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said that though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he still believed more steps could be taken in this regard.

“I believe more effective steps are required,” Javadekar said as he agreed with Yadav that it was an important issue.

Speaking about the alleged rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in electronic as well as print media, Yadav demanded a ban on such advertisements, saying that this vulgarity was responsible for increasing crime against women.

He said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of nudity and alcoholism was on the rise. He also said that it was difficult to watch television along with the family because such advertisements were shown during breaks.

Follow live updates on Parliament

His party colleague Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of rising crime against women and gender inequality in the House.

(With inputs from PTI)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 2.17 crore seized from passengers coming from Jeddah
2 Old Delhi’s ‘temple vandalism’: Does BJP not care about sentiments of majority, asks Congress
3 SC fixes plea challenging Maharashtra CM’s election for final disposal on July 23