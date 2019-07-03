More effective steps needed to deal with obscene ads in media, says Prakash Javadekar 

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar Wednesday said “more effective steps” are needed to curb obscene and vulgar advertisements in the media. Replying to a question raised by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said that though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he still believed more steps could be taken in this regard.

Advertising

“I believe more effective steps are required,” Javadekar said as he agreed with Yadav that it was an important issue.

Speaking about the alleged rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in electronic as well as print media, Yadav demanded a ban on such advertisements, saying that this vulgarity was responsible for increasing crime against women.

He said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of nudity and alcoholism was on the rise. He also said that it was difficult to watch television along with the family because such advertisements were shown during breaks.

His party colleague Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of rising crime against women and gender inequality in the House.

(With inputs from PTI)