More CCTV cameras to be installed in Jagannath temple

Twenty-three more close circuit television (CCTVs) cameras would be installed inside the premises of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for the safety of devotees, a temple official said Sunday. This was decided at the meeting of the Shree Jagannath temple managing committee yesterday under the chairmanship of Gajapati of Puri Dibyasingha Deb, the official said. The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court directive to improve management at the 12th century shrine. “There are some uncovered areas in the sprawling temple complex which will now be under CCTV surveillance,” said Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), P K Mohapatra.

As many as 78 CCTV cameras are now in operation in the Jagannath temple and its surroundings, said Public Relations Officer of Jagannath Temple, Laxmidhar Pujapanda. CCTV cameras are also being installed in Gundicha temple, where devotees throng in large numbers to have a glimpse of the deities during their nine-day sojourn during the annual Rathyatra. Discussions at the temple managing committee meeting centred around implementation of the recent Supreme Court directives, according to Mohapatra.

The Supreme Court order to stop collection of all forms of donation by servitors of the temple would be implemented in letter and spirit. All donations should be credited to the temple account and different nijogs (temple servitors’ associations) were issued notices about this. To make devotees aware of the decision, signboards have been displayed at the four entry gates of the temple urging them to donate only in temple Hundi or in temple office.

On the missing Ratna Bhandar key row, the chief administrator said since the state government has constituted a judicial commission to probe into the issue, the matter was not discussed.

