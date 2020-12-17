Morbi: Retired cop booked in disproportionate assets case

Following the application, PK Gadhvi, Police Inspector of ACB police station in Morbi had launched an inquiry.

A RETIRED Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Morbi district police was booked Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs23.46 lakh during his service in the police department.

An official release stated that the ACB had received an application alleging Haresh Kishor, who had retired from the traffic branch of Morbi district police as ASI, had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources ofincome.

Following the application, PK Gadhvi, Police Inspector of ACB police station in Morbi had launched an inquiry.

During the inquiry, Gadhvi found that against his income of Rs34.39 lakh from known sources, Kishor had spent and invested Rs 57.75 lakh.

Thus, he had amassed Rs 23.46 lakh worth of disproportionate assets.

This, the ACB said, was 75.86 per cent higher than his known sources of income.

RR Solanki, Police Inspector of ACB police station in Rajkot has been assigned the probe in the disproportionate assets case against Kishor.

