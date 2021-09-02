Moral policing: Kerala woman, son pulled out of car, assaulted

A woman and her son who were eating inside their car at a busy highway junction in Kerala’s Kollam district were accused of “immoral” activities, pulled out of their vehicle, and brutally assaulted in broad daylight by a local resident, the police and the victims said.

The police arrested the assailant, Ashish, on Wednesday. The attack took place Monday when Shamla, 44, and Salu, 21, were returning home after a routine medical check-up at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

“As dining at hotels was not allowed, we had take-out for eating in the car. When we stopped the car at a junction near Paravoor beach road for having food, a youth approached us. On seeing me and my son, he said you cannot do immoral activities here. My son told him there was nothing immoral, we are having food, and that it is my mother. Then the assailant said there was no evidence for that and that he did not feel I was the mother,’’ said Shamla.

She said the man, a local resident, assaulted her and son, besides damaging their car. “He thrashed us with an iron rod and pulled us out of our car. The incident happened in broad daylight at 3 pm. Many were passing through the National Highway, but nobody came to our rescue. Later we learnt that such attacks are common on that beach road,’’ she said.

Although the woman and the son went to the local police station, they were first told to seek treatment at a hospital and later file a complaint.

Before the family could file a complaint, though, the assailant filed a counter-complaint claiming that his sheep were hit by their car. It was only on Tuesday that the police registered a case in connection with the attack.

Kollam Assistant Commissioner of Police G Gopakumar said: “There was no lapse on the part of the police. The mother and the son came to the police station after they suffered multiple injuries. The priority was to give medical care. Hence, we suggested they get admitted to a hospital first.”