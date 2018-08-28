Moradabad: Truck with animal remains set ablaze, driver assaulted

Moradabad: Driver carrying slaughtered animals beaten up and his truck was set ablaze. (Representational) Moradabad: Driver carrying slaughtered animals beaten up and his truck was set ablaze. (Representational)

A mini-truck carrying the remains of slaughtered animals was set ablaze and its driver beaten up allegedly by a group of men in Moradabad on Sunday, police said.

“On Sunday evening, the truck carrying bones and other remains of animals sacrificed on Bakrid was attacked at Bholanath colony in Moradabad. At around 9 pm, we were informed by local residents that a group of men on motorcycles had attacked the truck and beaten up the driver. We rushed to the spot to find the truck on fire. The flames were doused by a fire tender,” informed SHO of the Katghar police station, Sanjay Garg.

“The driver, Wasim Ahmad, had run away after being rescued by some local residents. The assailants too had escaped after seeing the police team. The driver later came to the spot and informed us about the matter. He claimed that the assailants had initially entered into an altercation over the truck hitting a motorcycle and later got angry after finding that the truck was carrying animal remains.”

Katghar Circle Officer (CO), Sudesh Gupta, however, claimed, “According to our investigation so far, the mini-truck was damaged and the driver was attacked over an altercation between them after the truck hit one of their bikes. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the IPC.”

He said they have sent the animal remains to the veterinary department for testing.

