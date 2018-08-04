Moradabad: Panchayat orders social boycott of 12 families for going to church

Senior members of the 300-strong Saini community at Nawabpura issued the social boycott diktat at a meeting two days ago. (Representational Image) Senior members of the 300-strong Saini community at Nawabpura issued the social boycott diktat at a meeting two days ago. (Representational Image)

A caste panchayat in Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh has ordered the social boycott of 12 families of the Saini community at the Nawabpura locality for allegedly “converting” to Christianity and regularly going to Church. While the 12 affected families say they did not convert to Christianity but attended Church to cure health issues, a police inquiry into the social boycott Friday has found that none of the 12 families converted and that the social boycott was ordered due to “misinformation”.

Senior members of the 300-strong Saini community at Nawabpura issued the social boycott diktat at a meeting two days ago. In the meeting, it was decided that no one from the community would have any kind of association with the 12 families and no shopkeepers from the community would sell goods to them. It was also decided that a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those who defied the decision.

Shiv Lal Saini, one of the Sainis who organised the meeting of 250 members of the community, told The Indian Express: “For over a month there was information about these 12 families regularly visiting a local church. People in the community strongly believed that they all have converted to Christianity at the church, which is around 2 km from Nawabpura.” “We decided to hold a meeting of the community. We called members of these 12 families twice and they admitted to converting. They claimed that the Church had helped with health issues. When we requested then to re-convert to the Saini community, they refused.”

After this, Shiv Lal said, they decided to socially boycott the 12 families. “In the meeting, we decided that no one in the community would continue any kind of association with these families. They would not be allowed to purchase goods from shops owned by people of the community. We also decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on those who defied the decision,” he said. Shiv Lal also claimed that following the diktat, four of the families “assured to leave Christianity and return to the Saini community”.

Heera Lal Saini’s family is among the 12 that have been socially boycotted. “My wife Sheela used to visit the Church and attend prayers. After the panchayat decision, I have asked her to stop going. I met a senior member of the community and told them that my wife would not go to the Church anymore,” he said. “We have not converted to Christianity and I also confirmed the same to the police team which visited my house.”

Daulat Ram Saini, a member of another affected family, said, “There is no question of re-conversion as we never converted to Christianity. Some members of the community are making false allegations. I am suffering from gangrene in both legs and someone suggested that praying at the Church would help. I have been visiting Church for the last three months.” Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, Ankit Mittal, said: “A police team was sent to Nawabpura area for an inquiry after information about the social boycott. The inquiry so far has found that the allegation of conversion is false. Members of the 12 families still follow the religion of the others. The social boycott happened due to misinformation.”

