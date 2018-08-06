Moradabad: One held in ‘police informer’ murder case

Mahesh alias Pappu Pahari, 30, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off and four countrymade pistols were recovered from his possession, said police. (Picture for representational purpose) Mahesh alias Pappu Pahari, 30, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off and four countrymade pistols were recovered from his possession, said police. (Picture for representational purpose)

THE MORADABAD police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of alleged informer Saddam Hussain, who was shot dead in Civil Lines police station area of Moradabad district Friday evening.

Mahesh alias Pappu Pahari, 30, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off and four countrymade pistols were recovered from his possession, said police.

Hussain, 23, was on his way home when bike-borne assailants shot him dead near the Himgiri railway crossing. His father Shahid had filed a police complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against two local residents — Vikas and Vimal. Shahid had alleged that the two killed his son to take revenge for informing the police about Vikas, who had earlier been booked under the Gambler’s Act, leading to his arrest last month. He had later gotten out on bail.

“During investigation, we collected CCTV footage of the murder site. In the footage, Mahesh and his accomplice Vicky Saini are seen running after shooting at Hussain. Both Mahesh and Vicky are residents of Moradabad. Police arrested Mahesh today…one of the pistols recovered from him was used in the crime,” said Civil Lines police station house officer (SHO) Ajeet Singh.

He added that the recovered weapons would be sent to a laboratory for testing.

“During interrogation, Mahesh confessed to the crime and told police that Vikas and Vimal had hired him and Vicky Saini for Rs 50,000 to kill Hussain. Mahesh did not give much information about the motive behind the murder. That will be established after the arrests of Vikas and Vimal. Police are conducting raids to trace Vikas, Vimal and Vicky Saini,” the SHO said, adding that the SSP had suspended two police constables — Narendra Sharma and Purushotam — for negligence.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App