UP: 4 arrested for assaulting Muslim meat-seller in Moradabad

Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing a Muslim meat-seller on Sunday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.
According to the police, on Sunday night, they received a video where the meat-seller was seen being assaulted. They filed a case against those involved in the assault based on a complaint by the victim Mohammad Shakir’s brother.
थाना कटघर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत हुयी घटना के सम्बंध में #SSP @moradabadpolice की बाईट। थाना कटघर पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु पुलिस टीमें गठित की गई है। संभावित ठिकानों पर लगातार दबिश दी जा रही है। विधिक कार्यवाही शीघ्र पूर्ण की जायेगी। @Uppolice @dgpup pic.twitter.com/JKG7xStbAT
— MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) May 24, 2021
“Four accused have been arrested in the incident which took place in the Katghar Police Station area,” said an officer with Moradabad Police. Potential targets are being continuously pressed for arrest of the remaining two accused, he said, adding that the legal proceedings will be completed soon.
