UP: 4 arrested for assaulting Muslim meat-seller in Moradabad

Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing a Muslim meat-seller on Sunday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district.

According to the police, on Sunday night, they received a video where the meat-seller was seen being assaulted. They filed a case against those involved in the assault based on a complaint by the victim Mohammad Shakir’s brother.

“Four accused have been arrested in the incident which took place in the Katghar Police Station area,” said an officer with Moradabad Police. Potential targets are being continuously pressed for arrest of the remaining two accused, he said, adding that the legal proceedings will be completed soon.