Moplah Rebellion should be termed as genocide, says RSS-affiliated outfit

An RSS-affiliated outfit has demanded that the 1921 Moplah Rebellion be termed as a genocide and a memorial be set up in its memory.

The government should build a “genocide memorial” to mark the 1921 killings that took place in Kerala’s Malappuram and mark September 25 as the “Malabar Hindu Genocide Day”, J Nandakumar, all-India convenor of Prajna Pravah said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident has hitherto been noted in history as a Muslim peasant uprising against the British rule and Hindu landowners. Sangh associates have been campaigning for a “correction” in articulation of the incident, as they believe it was “targeted killing of Hindus”.

Nandakumar said Annie Besant and C Sankra Nair, who was president of the Indian National Congress, also called it a genocide, but after 1975 it was deemed part of the freedom struggle, PTI reported. Nandakumar said that the Kerala government has not considered their demand, but they are hopeful that the Centre will consider it.