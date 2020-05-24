Gujarat: Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Monday

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of holy month of Ramzan. (Representational Photo) Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of holy month of Ramzan. (Representational Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Gujarat on Monday after Muslim clerics said that the moon could not be sighted on Saturday.

Mufti Kalim of Rander Darul Uloon and president of Chand committee in Surat, on Saturday evening, issued an audio clip saying that they recieved information of a few sightings in the district but it was not confirmed.

Mufti Kalim said, “We have also cross-verified with the Gujarat Chand committee and similar committees of Maharashtra, and other parts of the country and learnt that moon could not be sighted. They all have decided that this year, 30 days of fasting will be done and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated by Muslims across the country on Monday.”

Mufti Kalim appealed people to celebrate Eid at home and not go out amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The namaz will not be carried out in mosques and people have to pray at their homes, he said.

“This year we have to celebrate Eid by giving wishes through social media… I appeal people to not stand in groups outside their houses,” he added.

