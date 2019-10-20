Mookerjee’s industrial policy sowed seeds of Make in India: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the “seeds” of Make In India campaign were sown with India’s “first industrial policy” under Syama Prasad Mookerjee — the first commerce and industries minister of Independent India.

Advertising

“Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had come out with the first industrial policy of India, which had sown the seeds of Make in India. Even way back in 1948, his leadership of this sector was evident in the first industrial policy of 1948, which had acknowledged the significance of foreign capital for industrialisation of the country,” Goyal said, giving the valedictory speech at the three-day Vibrant Goa Conclave, which ended on Saturday.

“He had also said that the control should remain within Indian hands and had talked of a very good marriage between international investment and domestic partnership. Of course, over time, business has evolved, today we have a situation where a large number of sectors are opened to almost 100% or 74% of FDI and we welcome ownership also to be held by foreign companies,” he said.

“But we certainly are looking to attract investment, to promote investment and we have one government in Delhi and one here, both running like a double engine powering the train of progress so that we can see faster progress, faster growth.”

Advertising

With the mining industry having shut extraction after a Supreme Court ban, Goyal said both the governments in New Delhi and Goa were looking towards a solution to bring mining back to Goa. On other initiatives in which the state can look for investment, Goyal pointed to infrastructure potential at ports and airports, but said the scope of development was being stalled by “NGOs and activists”.

“Because you have a port, because you have an airport, you are setting up another new international airport. Frankly, I heard that the airport is under some litigation and it’s gone to the court… I fold my hands and appeal to those NGOs and those few people who are coming in the path of development, who are not helping Goa grow, who are not helping the cause of the people of Goa by this form of litigation. It is the worst form of obstructing justice for the poor of India,” he said.