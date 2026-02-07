Months after Pahalgam attack, Amit Shah advocates ‘aggressive marketing’ of J&K tourist places

Amit Shah reviewed key sectors such as road infrastructure, power, industry and tourism in a meeting attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and senior officials from both the central and the J&K governments. (PTI Photo)

Stating that enthusiasm to visit Jammu & Kashmir had not diminished, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday advocated for “aggressive marketing” of the Union Territory’s tourist destinations to explore its full tourism potential.

Shah, who was on a three-day visit to J&K, was addressing a review meeting in Jammu to assess the progress of development projects in the Union Territory. The remarks come amid a setback to the industry in the aftermath of last year’s April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people — mostly tourists — were killed.

“The Government of India will provide all possible assistance in the plan to develop new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.