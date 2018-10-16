Month after joining JD(U), Prashant Kishor appointed vice-president 

Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar with electoral strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna in September. (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar with electoral strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna in September. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar Tuesday appointed Prashant Kishor as vice-president of the party. Kishor’s elevation will help the party garner votes from social segments apart from its traditional vote base, party spokesperson K C Tyagi told news agency PTI. Kishor’s appointment makes him the second most powerful person in the JD(U), after Nitish himself.

Kishor, an election strategist who founded the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), had helped the JD(U) return to power in Bihar before joining the party in September this year. After the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, he worked for the Congress during in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2017. He was also roped in by the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

Before joining the JD(U), Kishor had hinted at taking the political plunge during an event in Hyderabad. He had reportedly said that he would not campaign for anyone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but return to his “grassroots” either in Gujarat or Bihar.

“In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishore campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years,” he was quoted as saying by IANS. He added that he would leave the IPAC in “safe hands” before taking the decision.

A week later, he joined the party and tweeted, “Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!”

