Month after Patna went under water, civic bodies begin drive to clear drains

Having come under heavy criticism from the public and pulled up by Patna High Court for the severe waterlogging in the state capital in late-September and early-October, a combined team of the district administration, Patna Municipal Corporation and road construction department on Wednesday launched a massive anti-encroachment campaign on nine of the city’s main drains.

On Day One, 11 pucca houses, built over Badshahi Nala running between the city and suburban Naubat town, were demolished.

Amid heavy deployment, the first phase of anti-encroachment drive started from Khemnichak after notice period to occupants of illegal houses got over. There was no resistance from the public, officials said.

The first phase of the drive will continue until November 20. The second phase will start on November 29.

Over the years, a major part of Badshahi Nala has been encroached upon, with several pucca houses built on it and the drain levelled at some places to make roads.

Patna Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said: “We have set ourselves a deadline of two months to clear all encroachment from (nine) major drains.”