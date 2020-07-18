Month after Nitish opened Bihar bridge, river washes away part of approach road

The approach road to the bridge. (Photo by Govind Kumar) The approach road to the bridge. (Photo by Govind Kumar)

Officials in Bihar have filed three FIRs against members of the public after a portion of the approach road to a bridge that was opened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only last month was washed away by floodwaters of the Gandak.

The FIRs have accused people led by panchayat leaders in north Bihar of damaging the 24-metre-wide approach road, and of hampering repair and construction work on it. No FIR has been registered against the Hyderabad-based company that built the bridge and the approach roads.

The 9.1 km bridge – including a total 8.06 km of approach road on both sides of the river – connects Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district to Kesaria in East Champaran district. The chief minister inaugurated the bridge and its approaches, built at a cost of Rs 263.48 crore, by video link on June 16, exactly a month ago.

On Thursday, a 60-metre-long section of the approach road close to the river on the Gopalganj side of the bridge was washed away. The bridge itself remains intact.

In an FIR, project engineer of the Champaran-Motihari upper division, Mohit Kumar Gupta, said: “After excess pressure of water on the approach road, the public cut the road and interfered with our people from doing damage control work.”

The second FIR, registered by Basantpur Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar, alleged that around 11.30 am, Zila Parishad member Vijay Kumar had led 10-15 unknown villagers to the bridge in violation of lockdown norms.

In another FIR, Gandak department contractor Uday Kumar has said: “On July 15, a small bridge (puliya) was constructed on the approach road between Shitalpur and Khomharipur. The rising waters of the Gandak put pressure on the small bridge, and started eroding the approach road.

“We started anti-erosion work around 3 pm on July 15. But the husband of the Faizullahpur mukhiya, Chandrashekhar Rai, came and started abusing our junior engineer and workers. Between 11 pm on July 15 and 11 am on July 16, repair work was obstructed because of them,” it said.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alleged that poor quality work had resulted in the approach road being washed away within a month of being inaugurated. “The government is trying to shield its officers by putting the blame on the public, who had, in fact, alerted officials about the weakening of the approach road to the Satarghat bridge. The government is in denial about corruption in government projects,” he said.

Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav said a high-level team had visited the spot, and any further action would follow only after the team files its assessment report. The company that built the bridge and the approach roads – Bashistha Constructions Private Limited, Hyderabad – was bound by contract to maintain and repair the bridge and its approached for two years, Yadav said. “There is no damage to the bridge and only the approach road has caved in because of pressure from the water,” Yadav said. “If there is any lapse on by company in terms of the quality of work, we will take steps.”

The bridge is an important road link in North Bihar. It has reduced the distance between the towns of Siwan and Saran by 40 km, and between Siwan and Muzaffarpur by 52 km.

