Monsoon wreaks havoc with ‘flash flood’ in Himachal Pradesh, landslide in Uttarakhand

As the southwest monsoon continues to elude Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, it is wreaking havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, flood waters swept through the streets of Bhagsu Nag village, damaging parked vehicles.

Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall.

(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary)

In Shimla, the national highway near Jhakri in the Rampur area has been blocked due to the heavy downpour, ANI reported.

National Highway blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall

Visuals also show an overflowing river Manjhi river in Dharamshala, wiping away nearly 10 shops in the area.

Around 10 shops damaged as Manjhi River rages following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

The state has been reeling under the threat of a surge in coronavirus cases as tourists flock to popular hill stations like Manali and Shimla, and even lesser known retreats at Naggar and Jibhi. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu had quipped on Saturday that the prolonged work from home (WFH) culture has turned into ‘work from Himachal Pradesh’.

States such as Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, too, witnessed torrential rain. Visuals from ANI show debris from a landslide blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway number 7 near Chamoli. In a separate incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

Debris blocks movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy rainfall in the Uttarakhand

Whereas, restoration work is underway in the Watlar area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after a heavy rainfall caused damage to the roads, ANI further reported.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that there are favourable conditions for the advance of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today. The weather agency said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of monsoon over the remaining parts of the country during the next 48 hours.

The monsoon has also claimed the lives of twenty eight people in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.